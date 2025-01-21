Trump's Tariffs: A Financial Forecast Shaped by Sharp Policies

Following his inauguration, Donald Trump swiftly enacted policy announcements that sent ripples through financial markets. He eased his initial hardline stance on China, much to the relief of Beijing's currency. However, the currencies of Mexico and Canada tumbled after Trump suggested imminent 25% tariffs on their exports starting next month.

Speculations of universal tariffs arose, though Trump admitted the U.S. was not ready yet. The dollar's fluctuations continued as it surged against the Canadian dollar following Trump's tariff remarks, also affecting the euro and the British pound.

With an ambitious agenda stretching across trade, tax cuts, and deregulation, Trump's policies could enhance U.S. corporate profits, albeit at an inflationary cost. Investors are now assessing the potential impact of his sharp financial shifts, while markets brace for further volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)