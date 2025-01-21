Supreme Court to Hear AIMIM Candidate Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea Amidst Delhi Election Campaign

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will hear AIMIM candidate Tahir Hussain's interim bail plea on January 22. Hussain, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, is seeking bail to participate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The court has instructed the Delhi Police to be prepared with submissions regarding the plea.

During the brief hearing, Justices Pankaj Mithal and Ahsanuddin Amanullah questioned why Hussain, granted bail in nine other riot-related cases, was denied bail in this singular instance. Hussain's lawyer, Senior Advocate Sidharth Aggarwal, noted that the primary assailants in the case have received regular bail.

Aggarwal highlighted that charges against Hussain were framed after three years of custody, with 22 out of 115 witnesses examined. The bench queried why Hussain pursued interim rather than regular bail. Hussain's appeal against the High Court's interim bail denial remains, as he is implicated in multiple serious allegations including a murder during the riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)