Markets Soar Amid Anticipation of Trump's Trade Policies

Wall Street opened sharply higher on Tuesday as investors closely monitored newly inaugurated President Donald Trump's executive orders, focusing particularly on energy and immigration policies. The market is on edge, awaiting his first significant trade policy actions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 40.8 points, marking a 0.09% increase, to reach an opening level of 43,528.65. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 showed a gain of 17.5 points, or 0.29%, standing at 6,014.12 at the morning bell.

The Nasdaq Composite displayed the most significant surge among the major indexes, climbing 104.2 points, or 0.53%, to start the trading day at 19,734.391. This upward movement underscores investor optimism and anticipation surrounding potential economic policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)