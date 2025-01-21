Left Menu

Markets Soar Amid Anticipation of Trump's Trade Policies

Wall Street indexes opened higher as investors analyzed President Trump's executive orders concerning energy and immigration, and awaited his initial trade policy actions. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw increases, reflecting market optimism and anticipation of economic policy shifts under the new administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:07 IST
Markets Soar Amid Anticipation of Trump's Trade Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street opened sharply higher on Tuesday as investors closely monitored newly inaugurated President Donald Trump's executive orders, focusing particularly on energy and immigration policies. The market is on edge, awaiting his first significant trade policy actions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 40.8 points, marking a 0.09% increase, to reach an opening level of 43,528.65. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 showed a gain of 17.5 points, or 0.29%, standing at 6,014.12 at the morning bell.

The Nasdaq Composite displayed the most significant surge among the major indexes, climbing 104.2 points, or 0.53%, to start the trading day at 19,734.391. This upward movement underscores investor optimism and anticipation surrounding potential economic policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025