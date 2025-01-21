Markets Soar Amid Anticipation of Trump's Trade Policies
Wall Street indexes opened higher as investors analyzed President Trump's executive orders concerning energy and immigration, and awaited his initial trade policy actions. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw increases, reflecting market optimism and anticipation of economic policy shifts under the new administration.
Wall Street opened sharply higher on Tuesday as investors closely monitored newly inaugurated President Donald Trump's executive orders, focusing particularly on energy and immigration policies. The market is on edge, awaiting his first significant trade policy actions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 40.8 points, marking a 0.09% increase, to reach an opening level of 43,528.65. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 showed a gain of 17.5 points, or 0.29%, standing at 6,014.12 at the morning bell.
The Nasdaq Composite displayed the most significant surge among the major indexes, climbing 104.2 points, or 0.53%, to start the trading day at 19,734.391. This upward movement underscores investor optimism and anticipation surrounding potential economic policy shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Treasury Yields Weigh on S&P 500 and Nasdaq
Market Swings: S&P 500 Dips, Nasdaq Ends Lower Amid Fed Rate Concerns
Wall Street Rollercoaster: S&P 500's Resilient Bounce Amid Inflation Concerns
Trump Defends Immigration Policy and Predicts Saudi-Israel Normalization
Controversial Laken Riley Act Advances in Senate amid Immigration Policy Shift