Transatlantic Tensions: U.S.-EU Trade Dynamics Under Trump's 'America First' Policy

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump is targeting a reduction in the trade deficit with the European Union, potentially through tariffs or boosting U.S. oil and gas sales. This decision reflects his 'America First' policy, urging the EU to increase its purchases of American energy resources.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded by emphasizing the importance of negotiation, pointing out the risks of escalating trade tensions. The U.S. continues to have a strong services export surplus with the EU, which remains its largest trade partner.

Germany stands as the leading EU goods exporter to the U.S., followed by Italy. There's an ongoing debate on EU unity against tariff threats, while discussions on energy and military imports from the U.S. continue to unfold amid geopolitical shifts.

