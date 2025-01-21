Global Markets Stir as Trump Returns: Tariff Talk Jolts Economy
World stock markets responded positively as Donald Trump returned to the White House, bringing mixed messages about potential tariffs. Despite initial turbulence, investors found relief in less comprehensive tariff threats. Global indices showed modest gains, reflecting cautious optimism amidst the uncertainty of future U.S. trade policies.
World stock markets experienced a stir on Tuesday as Donald Trump's re-entry to the White House brought a mix of concern and relief concerning trade policies.
The dollar gained after a sharp decline the previous day, and the MSCI index for world stocks rose by 0.34%. The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso were particularly affected after Trump's mention of possible 25% tariffs on neighboring countries.
Despite initial shocks, markets remained hopeful, bolstered by the absence of immediate sweeping tariffs. European and Asian markets also saw modest gains, reflecting investors' cautious optimism regarding Trump's tariff strategies.
