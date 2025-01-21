Left Menu

Strengthening Democracy: Om Birla's Vision for Barrier-Free Legislatures

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized maintaining barrier-free, orderly discussions in legislatures during the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference. Highlighting PM Modi's vision for a unified legislative platform, Birla called for enhanced research support and digital advancements. Five resolutions were adopted to honor constitutional values and deepen democracy nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:07 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Pic/@ombirlakota). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the need for maintaining a tradition of barrier-free and orderly discussions within legislatures. He expressed concern over the decreasing number of sittings and urged Presiding Officers to ensure no disruptions, aiming to serve the public interest through effective governance.

During the valedictory session of the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference in Patna, Birla revealed that five resolutions were adopted focusing on constitutional values, orderly debates, and digital advancements. He stressed the need for campaigns involving various democratic stakeholders to mark the Constitution's 75th anniversary.

Birla announced plans for a Research Pool in the Lok Sabha and highlighted India's digitization progress in legislative processes, aligned with PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' vision. He underscored the importance of legislative papers in regional languages and the role of training programs in empowering global lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

