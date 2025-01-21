Uttarakhand Shines with Rooftop Solar Success

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy recently honored the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) for its adept execution of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a significant domestic rooftop solar project. The award was handed to UPCL Managing Director Anil Kumar Yadav by Union minister Prahlad Joshi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at a special event in Jaipur.

In recognition of UPCL's outstanding performance, the corporation received an incentive of Rs 9.5 crore. The initiative has seen solar panels installed on the rooftops of over 14,000 homes across Uttarakhand, successfully generating approximately 50 MW of electricity, according to UPCL Managing Director Anil Kumar Yadav.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his congratulations to UPCL, praising the initiative for its role in enhancing the economic conditions of the residents by reducing reliance on conventional energy sources. Dhami lauded UPCL's achievement, marking it as a significant milestone under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

