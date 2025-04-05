INA Solar Partners with Lucknow Super Giants to Shine a Light on Renewable Energy

In a strategic move to align sports with sustainability goals, INA Solar, a leading solar panel producer in Rajasthan, announced its partnership with IPL team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This collaboration will see INA Solar acting as an official associate partner for the T20 seasons spanning 2025 to 2027.

The partnership is not just a branding exercise; it represents a significant step in promoting renewable energy adoption across India. Manish Gupta, Chairman of INA Solar, emphasized the synergy between this collaboration and India's net-zero emission targets set for 2070. Gupta highlighted cricket's vast reach in India as an ideal platform to foster awareness about clean energy.

Besides its branding benefits, the collaboration holds strategic value. Vikas Jain, Managing Director of INA Solar, noted that this partnership aims to inspire millions of cricket fans to transition to renewable energy solutions, thereby contributing to a sustainable future.

