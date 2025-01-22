Left Menu

Tripura Achieves Second-Highest GSDP in Northeast with Central Support

Tripura has achieved a significant milestone with the second-highest Gross State Domestic Product in the Northeast. Chief Minister Manik Saha credited the state's progress to central government support, budget management, and strategic initiatives. Celebrating Statehood Day, he emphasized peace and development, urging continued cooperation for the state's growth.

Tripura has reached a major economic milestone by recording the second-highest Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the Northeast region. This achievement was announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha during the state's 53rd Statehood Day celebrations held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan.

Highlighting the state's remarkable progress, CM Saha expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their unwavering support. He emphasized that this support has been instrumental in enabling the state's development journey. The Chief Minister noted that Tripura's GSDP growth is expected to positively impact the national GDP in the near future.

Chief Minister Saha underscored the significance of maintaining peace to sustain development and promote tourism. He also outlined Tripura's advancement in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, transforming from a performer to a front-runner state. Saha stressed the importance of investment and credited the central government's HIRA model for infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

