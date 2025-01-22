Left Menu

Sri Lanka and Sinopec Partner for $3.7 Billion Oil Refinery

Sri Lanka signed an agreement with China’s Sinopec to fast-track a $3.7 billion oil refinery in Hambantota. The project marks one of the largest foreign investments for Sri Lanka, which is seeking economic stabilization. The refinery aims to reduce dependence on imported oil amid ongoing discussions with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:43 IST
Sri Lanka and Sinopec Partner for $3.7 Billion Oil Refinery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Sri Lanka has entered into an agreement with China's state-owned energy giant Sinopec to expedite the construction of a $3.7 billion oil refinery in the southern port city of Hambantota.

The initiative, hailed by Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath as one of the largest foreign investment ventures for the nation, aims to diminish Sri Lanka's reliance on costly imported oil, a primary challenge for the economically struggling island.

Sri Lanka is concurrently negotiating with India to establish a fuel pipeline. These moves are part of broader efforts to stabilize Sri Lanka's economy after a severe foreign exchange crisis in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025