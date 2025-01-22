Sri Lanka and Sinopec Partner for $3.7 Billion Oil Refinery
Sri Lanka signed an agreement with China’s Sinopec to fast-track a $3.7 billion oil refinery in Hambantota. The project marks one of the largest foreign investments for Sri Lanka, which is seeking economic stabilization. The refinery aims to reduce dependence on imported oil amid ongoing discussions with India.
In a significant development, Sri Lanka has entered into an agreement with China's state-owned energy giant Sinopec to expedite the construction of a $3.7 billion oil refinery in the southern port city of Hambantota.
The initiative, hailed by Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath as one of the largest foreign investment ventures for the nation, aims to diminish Sri Lanka's reliance on costly imported oil, a primary challenge for the economically struggling island.
Sri Lanka is concurrently negotiating with India to establish a fuel pipeline. These moves are part of broader efforts to stabilize Sri Lanka's economy after a severe foreign exchange crisis in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- Sinopec
- oil refinery
- Hambantota
- foreign investment
- energy
- strong
- China
- India
- fuel pipeline
ALSO READ
China says at least 9 people were killed in a strong earthquake that struck the Tibet region near the Nepal border, reports AP.
Panasonic Energy's Strategic Shift Away From Chinese Supply Chain
Power Struggles in Greece: The Energy Crisis Impacting Restaurants and Households
India's Expanding Natural Gas Network: Transforming Energy Landscape
Slovakia's Energy Challenge: The Gas Transit Dilemma