Xi Jinping Seeks Stronger Strategic Ties with Spain

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed intentions to strengthen strategic partnerships with Spain, emphasizing collaboration on mutual core interests. This move is seen as a step towards enhancing China-European Union relations. The statement was made during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:13 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez his desire to fortify strategic partnerships between the world's second-largest economy and the Iberian state. The announcement was made during their meeting in Beijing on Friday.

Xi Jinping emphasized the mutual support the two nations should extend to each other, particularly on issues involving each other's core interests. This call for collaboration was reported by China's state news agency, Xinhua.

Moreover, the Chinese leader highlighted the importance of Spain in strengthening China-European Union relations, indicating a broader geopolitical strategy to engage with European countries through bilateral partnerships.

