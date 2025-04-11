Xi Jinping Seeks Stronger Strategic Ties with Spain

In a significant diplomatic development, Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez his desire to fortify strategic partnerships between the world's second-largest economy and the Iberian state. The announcement was made during their meeting in Beijing on Friday.

Xi Jinping emphasized the mutual support the two nations should extend to each other, particularly on issues involving each other's core interests. This call for collaboration was reported by China's state news agency, Xinhua.

Moreover, the Chinese leader highlighted the importance of Spain in strengthening China-European Union relations, indicating a broader geopolitical strategy to engage with European countries through bilateral partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)