India Boosts Subsidy Budget Within Economic Constraints

India plans to raise its spending on food, fertiliser, and cooking gas subsidies by 8% to 4.1 trillion rupees ($47.41 billion) next fiscal year. This increase aims to address higher food and energy costs amidst slowing economic growth and increasing global uncertainties. Key subsidies are crucial for rural economic recovery.

22-01-2025
India is preparing to increase its budget for subsidies on food, fertilisers, and cooking gas to 4.1 trillion rupees ($47.41 billion) for the next fiscal year, according to government insiders. This represents a modest 8% rise from the previous year to counteract surging food and energy costs.

The national budget, set to be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, comes against a backdrop of decelerating growth in Asia's third-largest economy and escalating global economic uncertainties. The slowdown is primarily due to waning urban economic activity and corporate investments, while the rural economy, heavily reliant on subsidies, signals a tentative recovery.

The upcoming fiscal year's food subsidy bill is projected to climb by about 5% to almost 2.15 trillion rupees ($24.86 billion), driven by increased rice procurement and storage expenses. Subsidies account for approximately 8% of India's 557 billion dollar total annual spending, underscoring their importance in stabilising the economy.

