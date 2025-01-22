BTL EPC Ltd Secures ₹1,200 Crore Orders, Cementing Leadership in India's Power Sector

Kolkata, India — In a remarkable achievement, BTL EPC Ltd, the flagship company of the Shrachi Group, has secured orders totaling ₹1,200 crore (including GST). These orders come from major power sector companies Adani Power Ltd and NTPC Limited, underlining BTL EPC Ltd's leadership in engineering solutions across India.

The company has been awarded a ₹475 crore contract from Adani Power for the Complete Coal Handling and Ash Handling System at the Raigarh Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Chhattisgarh. The project's expansive scope encompasses design, engineering, procurement, and the installation of advanced systems to enhance efficiency in material transportation and storage and ash handling.

Additionally, BTL EPC Ltd has embarked on a significant mission with NTPC Limited, securing a ₹715 crore contract for the Coal Handling Plant Package-2 at the Talaipalli Coal Mining Project in Chhattisgarh. The project, demanding complex engineering and design adeptness, includes 16 belt conveyors, transfer towers, and energy-efficient installations. It marks another strategic step towards BTL's mission of excellence in India's pivotal sectors.

