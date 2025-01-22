Global Study Highlights Rampant Online Child Sexual Abuse
A study in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health reveals that one in every 12 children worldwide experienced online sexual abuse in the past year. Conducted between 2010 and 2023, the research underscores the urgent need for legislation and prevention, particularly in under-researched regions like South Asia.
Updated: 22-01-2025
In a startling revelation, a study published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health indicates that one in every 12 children globally have faced online sexual abuse within the last year.
The research, conducted by institutions in the UK and China, reviewed data from 123 studies between 2010 and 2023, highlighting significant global concerns regarding image-based sexual abuse and online solicitation.
Researchers emphasize an urgent call for further studies and new legislation in regions lacking prevalence data, such as South Asia, East Asia, and North Africa, to safeguard children against online exploitation.
