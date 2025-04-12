WHO Members Achieve Consensus on Pandemic Prevention Framework
The WHO members have reached a preliminary agreement on how to handle future pandemics, following three years of negotiations. The agreement aims to enhance collaboration among nations before and during health crises, addressing shortcomings revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. has exited the talks under an order from President Trump.
Members of the World Health Organization have, in principle, agreed on a framework to tackle future pandemics after three years of intensive discussions. The co-chair of the negotiating body revealed this development to Agence France-Presse.
The agreement among the 194 member states is aimed at bolstering international cooperation during pandemics, in response to the acknowledged deficiencies experienced during the COVID-19 crisis. Despite the consensus, the WHO has yet to comment formally on the matter.
In a significant political move, the United States, under an executive order from President Donald Trump, withdrew from the discussions earlier this year. This decision followed the U.S. exit from the WHO membership, impacting their participation in shaping the global health agenda.
