Punjab's Women Empowerment in the Drug Abuse Battle

The escalating drug abuse crisis in Punjab has left women grappling with domestic violence, economic instability, and an array of health concerns. Addressing these issues with a gender-sensitive approach has become imperative. In partnership with Panjab University, the National Commission for Women (NCW) is poised to launch awareness campaigns designed to empower women and alleviate the detrimental effects of drug abuse.

Initial initiatives will roll out across eight districts, emphasizing education, support services, and community engagement to bolster resilience and empowerment amongst affected communities. As per an official release, the NCW will organize an inaugural program on January 24, 2025, to confront Punjab's intensifying drug problem and its severe repercussions on women.

The Governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria, alongside NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, will inaugurate the event at Panjab University. This highlights the urgent need for collaborative efforts to tackle this crisis. Following the launch, discussions on the drug issue's impact on women, both directly through addiction and indirectly via their roles in families and affected communities, are expected to take place.

Rahatkar noted, "The drug menace transcends being merely a health issue—it is a social crisis disproportionately affecting women. We must unite to support and empower women enduring this crisis within their homes and communities." Later, a Jan Sunwai session at the UT Guest House in Chandigarh will allow Rahatkar to engage directly with women complainants, addressing their grievances and providing necessary Commission support. Additionally, Rahatkar will visit the Model Jail in Chandigarh, aiming to witness firsthand the challenges faced by incarcerated women, many grappling with substance abuse. This initiative signifies a substantial stride in the NCW's continuing efforts to tackle the intersection of drug addiction and women's welfare while striving to empower women throughout Punjab. (ANI)

