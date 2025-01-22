UN Seeks $910 Million for Nigeria's Humanitarian Crisis

This week, the United Nations will seek $910 million in aid to combat a humanitarian crisis in northeastern Nigeria. The region has been plagued by an enduring Islamist insurgency since 2009 and suffered severe flooding last year, according to UN documents.

The documents, obtained by Reuters, reveal that 7.8 million people are in dire need of assistance across the northeastern states of Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe, with the UN planning to aid 3.6 million individuals. At $910 million, this crisis marks the most costly humanitarian effort in West and Central Africa, surpassing crises in Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, the reports indicated.

Adding to Nigeria's woes, a cost-of-living crisis has driven inflation to its highest point in nearly 30 years, primarily due to soaring food prices. The UN has previously warned that the Northeast may become a 'forgotten crisis' as attention shifts to global hotspots like Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan. A November report by the government and UN highlighted that over 30 million Nigerians would likely face food insecurity this year. President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms, intended to bolster economic growth, have been criticized for exacerbating the country's financial troubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)