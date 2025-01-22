Gujarat's Tableau Set to Dazzle at 76th Republic Day Parade

The 76th Republic Day parade promises to be a visual treat, with a standout tableau from Gujarat that embodies the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Ane Vikas.' This year's presentation artfully combines Gujarat's rich cultural history with its dynamic progress, reflecting India's national growth trajectory.

Central to the tableau is the 12th-century 'Kirti Toran' alongside the towering 'Statue of Unity,' both iconic symbols of Gujarat's legacy and innovation. Between these landmarks, the display highlights the state's advancements in defense, technology, and manufacturing, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The tableau also pays tribute to tribal artistry with Pithora paintings and marks the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the 'Atal Bridge.' Moreover, it underscores Gujarat's strategic focus on semiconductor manufacturing and turns the spotlight on emerging underwater sports at Jagatmandir Dwarka and Shivrajpur Beach.

The tableau's visual narrative is set to the tune of Gujarat's Maniyara Raas and traditional Duha music, enhancing the presentation. Produced under the guidance of esteemed officials, including Information Secretary Avantika Singh Aulakh, the display is being crafted with visuals by Siddheshwar Kanuga of Smart Graph Art Advertising.

This celebration of culture and modernization will be among the 30 tableaux featured in the parade. Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will be the guest of honor at the celebrations, promising a grand display of India's unity and diversity on the national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)