Left Menu

Gujarat's Tableau Set to Dazzle at 76th Republic Day Parade

The Gujarat tableau for the 76th Republic Day Parade, themed 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Ane Vikas,' celebrates the state's cultural heritage and modern advancements. Featuring the 'Kirti Toran' and 'Statue of Unity,' it highlights developments in defense, technology, and manufacturing, while promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:37 IST
Gujarat's Tableau Set to Dazzle at 76th Republic Day Parade
Gujarat Tableau for Republic Day.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 76th Republic Day parade promises to be a visual treat, with a standout tableau from Gujarat that embodies the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Ane Vikas.' This year's presentation artfully combines Gujarat's rich cultural history with its dynamic progress, reflecting India's national growth trajectory.

Central to the tableau is the 12th-century 'Kirti Toran' alongside the towering 'Statue of Unity,' both iconic symbols of Gujarat's legacy and innovation. Between these landmarks, the display highlights the state's advancements in defense, technology, and manufacturing, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The tableau also pays tribute to tribal artistry with Pithora paintings and marks the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the 'Atal Bridge.' Moreover, it underscores Gujarat's strategic focus on semiconductor manufacturing and turns the spotlight on emerging underwater sports at Jagatmandir Dwarka and Shivrajpur Beach.

The tableau's visual narrative is set to the tune of Gujarat's Maniyara Raas and traditional Duha music, enhancing the presentation. Produced under the guidance of esteemed officials, including Information Secretary Avantika Singh Aulakh, the display is being crafted with visuals by Siddheshwar Kanuga of Smart Graph Art Advertising.

This celebration of culture and modernization will be among the 30 tableaux featured in the parade. Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will be the guest of honor at the celebrations, promising a grand display of India's unity and diversity on the national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025