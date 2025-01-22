Left Menu

Tragic Train Collision in Jalgaon District

At least eight passengers were injured in Jalgaon district when the Pushpak Express was hit by the Karnataka Express. Passengers had exited their coaches due to a fire scare when the second train passed, causing the injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating accident, at least eight passengers suffered injuries as the Pushpak Express collided with the moving Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district.

Preliminary reports suggest that passengers had disembarked from their coaches following a suspected fire alert on the train. Amidst the confusion and urgency to ensure safety, the Karnataka Express traversed the same section of track, leading to several passengers being struck by the fast-moving train.

Railway officials, along with support staff, swiftly responded to the site of the incident, with further updates on the situation anticipated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

