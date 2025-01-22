Tragic Train Collision in Jalgaon District

In a devastating accident, at least eight passengers suffered injuries as the Pushpak Express collided with the moving Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district.

Preliminary reports suggest that passengers had disembarked from their coaches following a suspected fire alert on the train. Amidst the confusion and urgency to ensure safety, the Karnataka Express traversed the same section of track, leading to several passengers being struck by the fast-moving train.

Railway officials, along with support staff, swiftly responded to the site of the incident, with further updates on the situation anticipated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)