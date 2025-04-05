Global Market Turmoil: Impact of Escalating U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Commodities, including oil and soybeans, plummeted as China retaliated against U.S. tariffs, sparking fears of a global trade war. Key economic indicators suffered, with Wall Street experiencing significant selloffs and broader market instability amid escalating tensions between the two largest economies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 01:15 IST
Oil prices dropped nearly 8% on Friday, reaching their lowest level since 2021. Other commodities, such as copper and soybeans, also experienced declines as China retaliated against U.S. tariffs.
In response to President Trump's 10% tariff on U.S. imports, China imposed a 34% levy on American goods, escalating trade tensions.
This move intensified fears of a global trade war that could hinder economic growth, affecting demand for essential commodities like oil and soybeans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- oil
- soybeans
- China
- U.S.
- tariffs
- trade war
- commodities
- market
- Wall Street
- economy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions and Tariffs: Asian Stocks Dip Amid Geopolitical Worries
Geopolitical Tensions and Tariffs Shake Global Stocks as Investors Seek Safe Havens
Market Jitters: Tariffs and Fed Policy Stir Investor Uncertainty
Corporate America Reacts to Trump's Tariffs: A Shift in Global Sourcing
Wall Street Wavers Amid Trade War Uncertainty