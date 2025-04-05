Global Market Turmoil: Impact of Escalating U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Oil prices dropped nearly 8% on Friday, reaching their lowest level since 2021. Other commodities, such as copper and soybeans, also experienced declines as China retaliated against U.S. tariffs.

In response to President Trump's 10% tariff on U.S. imports, China imposed a 34% levy on American goods, escalating trade tensions.

This move intensified fears of a global trade war that could hinder economic growth, affecting demand for essential commodities like oil and soybeans.

