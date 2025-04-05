China's Rare Earth Restrictions Enflame U.S.-China Trade Tensions

In a calculated move to counter U.S. tariffs, China has imposed export restrictions on rare earth elements, essential in the production of weapons, electronics, and consumer goods. This strategy intensifies trade tensions and highlights Beijing's pivotal role in the global supply chain of these critical minerals.

The restrictions affect seven categories of medium and heavy rare earths, including samarium and lutetium, crucial for industries like defense and technology. With China producing around 90% of the world's rare earths, the U.S. faces a significant challenge in securing these essential materials.

Industry experts say China's actions will spur Western efforts to diversify supply sources, though progress has been slow. The move has already impacted market dynamics, with share prices of American rare earth companies reacting to the news.

(With inputs from agencies.)