Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Attempt to Slash Community Grant Agency

A federal judge prevented the Trump administration from dismantling the Inter-American Foundation, an agency that funds community projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. Despite an executive order for government cuts, the judge ruled the administration lacked authority to remove the foundation's leadership or terminate its grants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 01:17 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Attempt to Slash Community Grant Agency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration's move to dismantle the Inter-American Foundation faced a legal setback on Friday, as a federal judge ruled against the attempt. This independent agency has been pivotal in distributing grant money for community development in Latin American and Caribbean nations.

US District Judge Loren AliKhan emphasized that the administration did not possess the requisite authority to remove the foundation's head, a decision guided by a bipartisan board constituted over 50 years ago. The foundation has successfully distributed $945 million across diverse projects in approximately three dozen countries.

Following President Trump's executive order to minimize government size, the removal of board members and staff led to significant operational disruptions. However, legal intervention has momentarily halted these efforts, ensuring the continuation of vital community grants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025