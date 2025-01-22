Left Menu

Dutch Court Mandates Nitrogen Emission Cuts

A Dutch court has mandated the government to reduce nitrogen emissions by 2030, impacting construction and agriculture. Greenpeace initiated the case due to non-compliance with EU regulations and damaging biodiversity. Agriculture minister Femke Wiersma may appeal the decision, citing challenges for businesses and citizens.

In a pivotal ruling on Wednesday, a Dutch court demanded the government implement significant cuts in nitrogen emissions by 2030, a decision poised to impact construction and exert pressure on farmers to diminish livestock numbers.

The case, championed by Greenpeace, alleged governmental inadequacy in curbing nitrogen oxide emissions from intensive farming and dense vehicular traffic. The ruling emphasized failures to adhere to European laws protecting nature reserves and biodiversity.

Agriculture minister Femke Wiersma expressed disappointment, contemplating an appeal. The nitrogen issue presents potential challenges for the coalition government and has previously incited large-scale protests among farmers.

