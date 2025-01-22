Tragedy Unfolds on Tracks: Pushpak Express Incident

In a tragic incident, at least eight passengers of the Pushpak Express were hit by the Karnataka Express in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. Initial reports indicate that a suspected fire had prompted the passengers to vacate their coaches.

Unaware of the upcoming hazard, these passengers were outside when the Karnataka Express traversed the same line, leading to the unfortunate accident.

Railway officials and emergency teams quickly responded, arriving at the accident site to manage the situation and conduct a detailed investigation into how the dangerous oversight transpired. Further details are awaited as inquiries continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)