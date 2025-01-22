Chris Taylor's Insight: The Future of IPOs at NYSE

Chris Taylor, Vice President of Listings and Services at NYSE, shared his insights during a recent interview at the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos. Taylor anticipates a surge in IPO activity for the remainder of the year, buoyed by expectations of a more IPO-friendly regulatory environment.

Gazing further into the future, Taylor expressed optimism about continued growth in NYSE's IPO market through 2025, predicting incremental progress compared to the previous year. In particular, he pointed to heightened interest from cryptocurrency companies seeking public listings with the exchange.

Taylor also noted a shift in focus among SPAC investors, emphasizing their growing attention towards sponsors. This aligns with the broader trend Taylor sees, where crypto firms are increasingly eyeing opportunities for public listings, reflecting on the evolving landscape of public markets.

