IIT-Guwahati Launches Trailblazing BS Programme in Biomedical Science

IIT-Guwahati has introduced a four-year BS programme in biomedical science and engineering through collaboration with AIIMS-Guwahati and NIPER-Guwahati. This interdisciplinary course aims to equip future biomedical engineers to innovate in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Applications open on April 25 for students meeting the eligibility criteria.

Updated: 21-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati has launched a groundbreaking four-year Bachelor of Science programme in biomedical science and engineering. This initiative is a collaboration with AIIMS-Guwahati and NIPER-Guwahati.

According to IIT-Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal, the programme integrates engineering, medical sciences, and pharmacology to prepare professionals for interdisciplinary challenges. Emphasizing innovation, it aims to shape the next generation of leaders in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Applications will be accepted from April 25. Eligible applicants must have completed their Class 12 exams with specific subjects and percentage criteria or passed the IISER Aptitude Test in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

