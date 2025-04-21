Left Menu

Structural Integrity Scandal: The Collapse of Bangkok's High-Rise

A Thai-Chinese construction company faces scrutiny over allegations of using substandard steel rods after a high-rise collapse in Bangkok following a distant earthquake. Authorities are investigating the firm, Xin Ke Yuan Steel, and arrests were made. Questions are raised about construction safety enforcement in Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:42 IST
Structural Integrity Scandal: The Collapse of Bangkok's High-Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A Thai-Chinese company has come under intense scrutiny following the collapse of a high-rise building under construction in Bangkok due to an earthquake in Myanmar. Xin Ke Yuan Steel's steel rods are alleged not to have passed safety standard tests.

Authorities are probing the company, alongside another Chinese contractor, after the building crumbled, resulting in 47 fatalities in Thailand. In response, authorities apprehended a Chinese executive on Saturday, raising questions about the regulation of construction safety.

The company, whose license is suspended following an unrelated incident, disputes test results and denies any wrongdoing. Investigations into the material quality and potential tax fraud allegations continue as Thailand grapples with its regulatory systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025