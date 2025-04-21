Structural Integrity Scandal: The Collapse of Bangkok's High-Rise
A Thai-Chinese construction company faces scrutiny over allegations of using substandard steel rods after a high-rise collapse in Bangkok following a distant earthquake. Authorities are investigating the firm, Xin Ke Yuan Steel, and arrests were made. Questions are raised about construction safety enforcement in Thailand.
A Thai-Chinese company has come under intense scrutiny following the collapse of a high-rise building under construction in Bangkok due to an earthquake in Myanmar. Xin Ke Yuan Steel's steel rods are alleged not to have passed safety standard tests.
Authorities are probing the company, alongside another Chinese contractor, after the building crumbled, resulting in 47 fatalities in Thailand. In response, authorities apprehended a Chinese executive on Saturday, raising questions about the regulation of construction safety.
The company, whose license is suspended following an unrelated incident, disputes test results and denies any wrongdoing. Investigations into the material quality and potential tax fraud allegations continue as Thailand grapples with its regulatory systems.
