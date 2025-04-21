Left Menu

Klaus Schwab Steps Down: The Changing Face of Globalization's Cheerleader

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, resigned as chairman of its trustees. Known for Davos forums, Schwab's departure marks a shift amid criticism of WEF as elitist. Peter Brabeck-Letmathe steps in as interim chair. Schwab foresaw globalization challenges, highlighting concerns over economic disruption and populism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:42 IST
Klaus Schwab

Klaus Schwab, the influential founder of the World Economic Forum, has officially resigned as chairman of its trustees, a decision that signals the end of an era for the annual Davos gathering, long synonymous with global economic discussions and the globalization movement.

The announcement came from the WEF's Geneva-based headquarters on Monday, coinciding with Schwab's 88th year, although the forum has not disclosed the specific reasons behind his sudden departure. Vice Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe will step in as interim chairman during the search for Schwab's successor.

Founded in 1971, the Davos meeting became a hallmark event, attracting politicians, CEOs, and celebrities. Despite its stature, the forum faces criticism over its elitist nature and internal culture. Schwab, who predicted a backlash against globalization, highlighted growing threats to economic and social stability worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

