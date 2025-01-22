Left Menu

Shimla Police Intensify Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

Under Superintendent Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi's leadership, Shimla police have arrested seven drug traffickers and seized 225 grams of heroin in 24 hours. Employing advanced techniques, including geo-mapping, police dismantled over three networks in four months. Their strategy focuses on eradication and public awareness to achieve a drug-free community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:18 IST
Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shimla district police have intensified their campaign against drug trafficking under the leadership of Superintendent Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi. In a significant push over the past 24 hours alone, seven individuals have been arrested, and approximately 225 grams of heroin have been confiscated.

SP Gandhi emphasized the department's dedication to uprooting drug-related activities, particularly focusing on hindering peddlers. He highlighted the use of advanced investigative methods and assured that anyone involved in the supply chain will face thorough legal scrutiny.

The department is now utilizing geo-mapping technology to track down members of the drug supply network, ensuring accountability across the board. In the last four months, over 200 arrests have been made as police dismantle significant drug networks, reflecting their resolve to combat the local drug menace.

The police have also initiated comprehensive strategies to curb drug consumption and distribution, emphasizing preventive measures and raising awareness about narcotic risks. Their efforts are part of a broader goal to create a drug-free environment in Shimla and adjacent regions, vital for community well-being. The campaign underscores the police's unyielding commitment to defeating drug cartels and protecting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

