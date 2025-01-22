Left Menu

Delhi's Political Crossfire: Allegations Fly Amidst Assembly Elections

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav accuses BJP and AAP of misusing government machinery during elections. BJP candidate Parvesh Verma files complaints against AAP, accusing them of bribing voters. Yadav criticizes Delhi CM Kejriwal's leadership as fake. Verma counters with a defamation suit against AAP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:02 IST
Delhi's Political Crossfire: Allegations Fly Amidst Assembly Elections
Delhi Congress President and candidate from the Badli assembly constituency, Devender Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's political landscape is charged with controversy as allegations of misuse of government machinery surface during the assembly elections. Devender Yadav, Delhi Congress President and candidate from Badli, vehemently opposes BJP's alleged practices while raising alarms over AAP's similar actions.

Yadav, addressing the media, firmly stated, "Nobody misuses the government machinery as much as the BJP. But it is concerning how AAP participates in the elections similarly. The Election Commission should take cognizance of this." He didn't hold back against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal either, labeling him as a "completely fake person."

In a twist, BJP's New Delhi candidate, Parvesh Verma, submitted complaints against AAP, accusing Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and cabinet of distributing money and alcohol to sway voters. Verma, defending against AAP's allegations, revealed filing a Rs.100 crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and Mann, vowing to use the compensation for New Delhi's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

