Chinese Mining Worker Killed in Afghan Attack

A Chinese mining worker, identified as Li, was killed in northeastern Afghanistan by a resistance group alleging cooperation with Taliban intelligence. His interpreter survived. The Chinese Embassy is monitoring the situation. Afghanistan's rich resource deposits make it a focal point for Chinese investment despite regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A Chinese national employed by a mining company was killed during a trip in northeastern Afghanistan, according to Taliban officials. The attack was claimed by a resistance group accusing him of aiding Taliban intelligence.

Foreign killings are uncommon in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of foreign troops in 2021. The victim, known by the surname Li, was travelling to Dasht-e-Qala with an interpreter who survived the incident.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry is monitoring the situation, underscoring China's significant interest in Afghan resources, despite threats from militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

