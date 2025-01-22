Chinese Mining Worker Killed in Afghan Attack

A Chinese national employed by a mining company was killed during a trip in northeastern Afghanistan, according to Taliban officials. The attack was claimed by a resistance group accusing him of aiding Taliban intelligence.

Foreign killings are uncommon in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of foreign troops in 2021. The victim, known by the surname Li, was travelling to Dasht-e-Qala with an interpreter who survived the incident.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry is monitoring the situation, underscoring China's significant interest in Afghan resources, despite threats from militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)