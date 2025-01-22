Karnataka's Power Push: Ensuring Continuous Electricity for Farmers

Karnataka's Energy Minister, K J George, has pledged to provide continuous electricity supply to farmers' homes located in their fields. This announcement was made during a review meeting held at Bagalkot's new Zilla Panchayat Hall on Wednesday.

Minister George highlighted the current electricity supply model, which provides farmhouses with seven hours of three-phase electricity, while a single-phase open delta model is used from 6 pm to 6 am. The minister emphasized the importance of continuous power, especially for homes affected by the Krishna Upper Dam project.

Additionally, Hunagund MLA Vijayananad Kashappanavar requested the establishment of a 220 kV substation, citing local irrigation projects that necessitate this upgrade. The meeting was attended by Member of Parliament P C Gaddigoudar, Rajya Sabha member Narayanaswamy Bhandage, and several department officials.

