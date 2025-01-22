Trump's New Tariff Threats Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced potential new tariffs on Russia and 'other participating countries' if a deal to stop the Ukraine war isn't reached. He emphasized using trade tactics to coerce non-trade outcomes while the Biden administration continues heavy sanctions on Russia.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his stance against Russia, threatening new tariffs as part of his sanctions approach unless a cessation agreement for the Ukraine war is achieved. Speaking via Truth Social, Trump underscored the importance of negotiation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Despite previous sanctions, Trump stated that if a resolution is not attained promptly, he will impose significant tariffs on Russian imports to the United States. This strategy extends beyond Russia, potentially affecting other nations Trump considers participants in the ongoing conflict, though he did not specify these countries.
The Biden administration had already enforced extensive sanctions on Russian entities affecting banking, defense, and energy sectors. Trump's tariff tactic mirrors his previous strategies involving trade partners like Mexico and China, demonstrating his preference for leveraging tariffs to address broader geopolitical issues.
