Left Menu

Trump's New Tariff Threats Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced potential new tariffs on Russia and 'other participating countries' if a deal to stop the Ukraine war isn't reached. He emphasized using trade tactics to coerce non-trade outcomes while the Biden administration continues heavy sanctions on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:00 IST
Trump's New Tariff Threats Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his stance against Russia, threatening new tariffs as part of his sanctions approach unless a cessation agreement for the Ukraine war is achieved. Speaking via Truth Social, Trump underscored the importance of negotiation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite previous sanctions, Trump stated that if a resolution is not attained promptly, he will impose significant tariffs on Russian imports to the United States. This strategy extends beyond Russia, potentially affecting other nations Trump considers participants in the ongoing conflict, though he did not specify these countries.

The Biden administration had already enforced extensive sanctions on Russian entities affecting banking, defense, and energy sectors. Trump's tariff tactic mirrors his previous strategies involving trade partners like Mexico and China, demonstrating his preference for leveraging tariffs to address broader geopolitical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025