Drone Tensions Surge Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Heartland
Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted Enerhodar in the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia region, amid allegations from both sides of attacking the nearby nuclear plant, Europe's largest. With monitors stationed permanently at the site, concerns over a nuclear disaster persist. The attack disrupted power and water supplies, escalating regional tensions.
Russia-installed officials in Ukraine's partially-occupied Zaporizhzhia region have reported an attack on Enerhodar by Ukrainian drones, heightening already tense relations over the nearby nuclear power plant.
This facility, regarded as Europe's largest with six reactors, has been a focal point of conflict, with each side accusing the other of targeting it, risking a nuclear disaster.
Local authorities cited by Russian media indicated several drones were involved, with no casualties reported despite power and water supply disruptions. Monitors from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog remain stationed at the plant to oversee the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
