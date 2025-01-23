Left Menu

Beijing's Strategic Boost: A New Dawn for Chinese Stocks

Chinese stocks saw an early trading surge following Beijing's initiative encouraging insurance funds to invest in mainland shares. The new plan, backed by six financial regulators, is set to introduce billions in capital annually, targeting a revival of the country's struggling stock market amid global economic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 07:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese stocks received a boost in early trading Thursday, with the blue-chip CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite Indexes rising around 1% at the open. This uptick follows Beijing's recent measures to invigorate the sluggish market, particularly through insurance funds investing in mainland shares.

On Wednesday, China unveiled comprehensive plans spearheaded by six financial regulators, including the securities regulator, aiming to inject hundreds of billions of yuan into Chinese A-shares and equity funds annually. Wu Qing, head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, emphasized the pivotal role of state-owned insurance companies in this initiative.

The approach also involves encouraging mutual fund managers to bolster equity funds and guiding listed companies to execute share buybacks and distribute cash dividends regularly. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index showed a rise of about 0.7% early in the session, as concerns linger over potential U.S. tariffs impacting China's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

