Investors Flee U.S. Equity Funds Amid Trade Tariff Concerns

In the week ending April 2, U.S. equity funds witnessed notable outflows as investors grew wary of President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, likely to increase costs and pressure corporate profitability.

Wall Street plunged over 4% after the announcement of widespread tariffs, signaling an intensified trade war and economic slowdown fears. Small-cap, large-cap, and mid-cap funds experienced major losses, with outflows totaling billions.

Sectoral funds saw a fifth consecutive week of outflows, contrasting with money market funds that attracted significant inflows, reflecting investor preference for safer financial instruments during economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)