Prayagraj to Debut Super Speciality Hospital, UP Govt to Bolster Development with Rs 100 Crore Investment

Uttar Pradesh announces a Rs 100 crore investment for Prayagraj's first super speciality hospital. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh, which also saw approval of municipal bonds and establishment of medical colleges. CM Yogi unveiled plans to enhance employment policy and attract investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister AK Sharma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister AK Sharma announced the state's decision to construct a super speciality hospital in Prayagraj. The Urban Development Department has green-lighted an investment of Rs 100 crore to fund this significant initiative. Minister Sharma revealed that this decision emerged from the state Cabinet meeting held recently at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Further, the Cabinet has authorized the issuance of municipal bonds to upscale infrastructure in the cities of Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Agra. A substantial fund of Rs 50 crore has been allocated for these three districts, as confirmed by the minister. During the day's earlier proceedings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the Cabinet meeting where pivotal proposals and development schemes were sanctioned.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the establishment of three medical colleges in Hathras, Kasganj, and Baghpat. In a bid to promote innovation, 62 Industrial Training Institutes and five centers dedicated to innovation and invention will be introduced across the state. Additionally, policy renewals, including that of the Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence employment, were discussed, with new incentives unveiled to attract further investments. Notably, the issuance of municipal corporation bonds for key cities marks a vital step towards development and strategic branding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

