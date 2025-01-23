Bhopal's New Flyover Set to Revolutionize Traffic Management

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is poised to usher in a new era of traffic management with the inauguration of a Rs 154 crore flyover in Bhopal on Thursday. The 2,900-meter-long flyover, located on Maida Mill Marg, connects significant nodes such as Gayatri Mandir, DB Mall Square, and Pragati Square.

This infrastructure marvel not only links Maida Mill Marg to prominent residential and commercial zones but also facilitates smoother commutes for those traveling towards regional areas like Obedullaganj and Jabalpur. It promises to alleviate congestion in areas like DB Mall and Mansarovar Square, utilizing the flyover for an estimated 60% of vehicular traffic.

Moreover, a branch of the flyover extends towards Bhopal Haat, easing traffic flow for office-goers in Arera Hills. This project marks a leap forward in Bhopal's infrastructure, projecting a decline in vehicular pollution and enhancing quality of life. Earlier, CM Yadav underscored the state's industrial ambitions in Pune, seeking significant investment for economic growth and employment opportunities.

