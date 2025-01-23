Left Menu

Rachel Reeves: Navigating Fiscal Challenges Amid Market Shifts

British finance minister Rachel Reeves plans to introduce new budget measures in March if needed to adhere to fiscal rules, emphasizing caution before the OBR's forecast. Economic data may push for further actions following tax increases and increased borrowing, amid fluctuating bond yields linked to U.S. market changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:02 IST
Rachel Reeves: Navigating Fiscal Challenges Amid Market Shifts
Rachel Reeves

British finance minister Rachel Reeves expressed her readiness to announce new budget measures in March if needed, to meet fiscal rules, during an interview with Reuters.

While participating in the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Reeves highlighted the importance of waiting for the Office of Budget Responsibility's forecast, set to be published on March 26. She urged caution, noting, "There's another two months before the OBR produce their forecast."

The minister reflected on recent economic challenges, including a sharp sell-off in British government bonds influenced by U.S. market expectations. Reeves emphasized the importance of removing barriers to business investment and growth in Britain, affirming confidence in boosting growth figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025