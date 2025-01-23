H.M. Electro Mech Limited's IPO Set to Transform Business Landscape

H.M. Electro Mech Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on January 24, 2025, aiming to raise Rs 27.74 crores. The company specializes in turnkey projects, offering services from supply and installation to maintenance of pumping machinery and more.

The IPO comprises 36,99,200 equity shares, each priced between Rs. 71 and Rs. 75, and will be available until January 28, 2025. Key stakeholders include Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, and Retail Investors.

Managed by Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and registered with Cameo Corporate Services, the proceeds will address working capital requirements. H.M. Electro Mech Limited continues its growth in electrification and EPC projects, establishing itself as a leader in water and infrastructure solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)