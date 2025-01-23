Goa CM Pramod Sawant Engages with National Leaders to Enhance State Development
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant discusses development initiatives with PM Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasizing Goa's demand for a greater share in tax devolution. Sawant also reviews local projects, focusing on student placement and safety at Government College Sankhali.
In a series of strategic meetings in New Delhi, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant engaged with prominent national leaders to discuss key developmental initiatives for the state. On Thursday, Sawant met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, briefing him on various state government initiatives and expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister's consistent support. Sawant sought Modi's guidance to further accelerate Goa's progress.
Earlier, in his visit to the national capital, Sawant held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A key highlight of these discussions was Goa's demand for an enhanced share in the devolution of taxes, a proposal that Sawant believes is critical for fostering the state's growth. This demand was reiterated during his meeting with Finance Minister Sitharaman ahead of the 16th Finance Commission deliberations.
Alongside his engagements in Delhi, Sawant also took time to visit Government College Sankhali to review ongoing projects. Accompanied by various officials, he directed completion of significant undertakings like the playground rooftop and the Veerangana Hostel. Emphasis was placed on improving student placements and ensuring on-campus safety and security as part of the state's broader educational development strategy.
