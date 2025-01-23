EU Weighs Energy and Arms Purchases to Counter Trump's Tariff Threat

The European Union is actively engaging in discussions about purchasing energy and arms from the United States in response to potential tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump. This was revealed by EU Economy Executive Valdis Dombrovskis as a strategic move to protect the bloc's economic interests.

Trump has been vocal about addressing the ongoing trade deficit with the EU, proposing tariffs as a measure to increase U.S. oil and gas exports to Europe. Dombrovskis assured that the EU would defend itself if such tariffs were implemented, hinting at past retaliatory measures when EU steel and aluminum were previously targeted.

Emphasizing the importance of transatlantic cooperation, Dombrovskis highlighted the EU's reliance on U.S. liquefied natural gas after disruptions from Russia. He also mentioned the need for military collaboration within NATO to enhance European defense capabilities amid rising tensions with Russia.

