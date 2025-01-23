Left Menu

EU Weighs Energy and Arms Purchases to Counter Trump's Tariff Threat

The European Union is considering energy and arms purchases from the United States to prevent potential tariffs threatened by President Trump. EU Economy chief Valdis Dombrovskis emphasized the importance of transatlantic cooperation, particularly in energy supply and military collaboration, due to geopolitical uncertainties, mainly concerning Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:40 IST
EU Weighs Energy and Arms Purchases to Counter Trump's Tariff Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is actively engaging in discussions about purchasing energy and arms from the United States in response to potential tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump. This was revealed by EU Economy Executive Valdis Dombrovskis as a strategic move to protect the bloc's economic interests.

Trump has been vocal about addressing the ongoing trade deficit with the EU, proposing tariffs as a measure to increase U.S. oil and gas exports to Europe. Dombrovskis assured that the EU would defend itself if such tariffs were implemented, hinting at past retaliatory measures when EU steel and aluminum were previously targeted.

Emphasizing the importance of transatlantic cooperation, Dombrovskis highlighted the EU's reliance on U.S. liquefied natural gas after disruptions from Russia. He also mentioned the need for military collaboration within NATO to enhance European defense capabilities amid rising tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025