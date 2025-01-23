Chain Mishap and Rumors Lead to Deadly Jalgaon Train Tragedy

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, when an emergency chain pull by seven passengers sparked chaos on the Pushpak Express, leading to a tragic collision with the Karnataka Express and resulting in 13 fatalities.

According to Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, the misuse of the emergency system created disorder, contributing to the tragedy. The confusion was exacerbated by rumors of a fire, fueled by a tea seller's warning, which caused passengers to jump off the moving train in panic.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar further explained that two passengers, Udhal Kumar and Vijay Kumar, were responsible for spreading the panic, after hearing the tea seller. As a relief effort unfolds, the Railway Ministry has pledged Rs 1.5 lakh ex-gratia for families of the deceased.

