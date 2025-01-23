Left Menu

Chain Mishap and Rumors Lead to Deadly Jalgaon Train Tragedy

In Maharashtra's Jalgaon, an emergency chain's misuse by seven passengers and false fire rumors triggered panic on the Pushpak Express, resulting in 13 deaths as passengers collided with the speeding Karnataka Express. The Railway Ministry announced ex-gratia relief for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:55 IST
Chain Mishap and Rumors Lead to Deadly Jalgaon Train Tragedy
Union MoS for Railways, V Somanna.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, when an emergency chain pull by seven passengers sparked chaos on the Pushpak Express, leading to a tragic collision with the Karnataka Express and resulting in 13 fatalities.

According to Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, the misuse of the emergency system created disorder, contributing to the tragedy. The confusion was exacerbated by rumors of a fire, fueled by a tea seller's warning, which caused passengers to jump off the moving train in panic.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar further explained that two passengers, Udhal Kumar and Vijay Kumar, were responsible for spreading the panic, after hearing the tea seller. As a relief effort unfolds, the Railway Ministry has pledged Rs 1.5 lakh ex-gratia for families of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

