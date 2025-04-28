Himachal Pradesh Faces Protests Amidst Forest Rights Act Demand

In a powerful demonstration of public discontent, protests have erupted across Himachal Pradesh demanding the swift implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA). Farmers and citizens alike observed a two-minute silence in honor of the Pahalgam incident victims before commencing the protest across all 12 state districts.

Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, President of the Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha, underscored the widespread grievances by announcing protests outside various government offices. He lamented the unresolved issues surrounding land ownership while urging the government to address the economic impact of tourism-related violence. "We gather here not only to remember the Pahalgam victims but also to highlight the pressing need for land reforms," Tanwar told ANI.

The agitation, backed by multiple farmers' associations, points to worsening land-related issues and fears of eviction due to poorly interpreted laws. Tanwar stressed the need for government cohesion and a proactive approach to finally bring the FRA and other pending land-related laws into practice, warning the protests would continue until demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)