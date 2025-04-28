Supreme Court Pressures Government on Cashless Scheme for Motor Accident Victims
The Supreme Court criticized the Centre for delaying a cashless scheme for treating motor accident victims, despite the statutory requirement. The court emphasized the necessity of prompt medical care during the golden hour. Issues with the General Insurance Council have stalled progress, but a revised scheme is expected shortly.
- India
The Supreme Court has admonished the Centre for failing to implement a cashless scheme for motor accident victims, highlighting the urgent need for timely medical response.
Despite a legal obligation to frame the scheme, the Centre's delay has been attributed to obstacles posed by the General Insurance Council, which challenged the proposal.
A new framework is expected soon, with the court demanding updates on the scheme's progress to ensure the protection of accident victims' lives.
