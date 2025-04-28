Left Menu

Supreme Court Pressures Government on Cashless Scheme for Motor Accident Victims

The Supreme Court criticized the Centre for delaying a cashless scheme for treating motor accident victims, despite the statutory requirement. The court emphasized the necessity of prompt medical care during the golden hour. Issues with the General Insurance Council have stalled progress, but a revised scheme is expected shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:31 IST
Supreme Court Pressures Government on Cashless Scheme for Motor Accident Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has admonished the Centre for failing to implement a cashless scheme for motor accident victims, highlighting the urgent need for timely medical response.

Despite a legal obligation to frame the scheme, the Centre's delay has been attributed to obstacles posed by the General Insurance Council, which challenged the proposal.

A new framework is expected soon, with the court demanding updates on the scheme's progress to ensure the protection of accident victims' lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025