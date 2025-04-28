Cardinals Gather for Historic Conclave to Elect New Pope

Roman Catholic cardinals are set to gather in a secret conclave at the Vatican beginning May 7 to select the next leader of the Church, succeeding Pope Francis, who passed on April 21 at age 88. An official announcement regarding the meeting's details is expected soon.

Approximately 135 cardinals under the age of 80 will participate in the election, set in the 16th-century Sistine Chapel, which is currently closed to tourists for the event. This conclave may take longer than previous instances due to the diverse backgrounds of many cardinals who were appointed by Francis and have not met each other before.

The conclave follows a period of mourning for Pope Francis, whose legacy includes opening the Church to dialogue on issues like women's ordination and LGBTQ outreach. The choice of the new pope may spur discussions on whether to continue Francis's vision or steer towards traditionalism, as highlighted by German Cardinal Walter Kasper.

(With inputs from agencies.)