Left Menu

Cardinals Gather for Historic Conclave to Elect New Pope

Roman Catholic cardinals will convene starting May 7 to elect a new pope following Pope Francis's death. The conclave, hosting 135 cardinals globally, will take place in the Sistine Chapel. Discussions ahead of the vote may be lengthy, reflecting the diverse backgrounds of the cardinals appointed by Francis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:30 IST
Cardinals Gather for Historic Conclave to Elect New Pope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Roman Catholic cardinals are set to gather in a secret conclave at the Vatican beginning May 7 to select the next leader of the Church, succeeding Pope Francis, who passed on April 21 at age 88. An official announcement regarding the meeting's details is expected soon.

Approximately 135 cardinals under the age of 80 will participate in the election, set in the 16th-century Sistine Chapel, which is currently closed to tourists for the event. This conclave may take longer than previous instances due to the diverse backgrounds of many cardinals who were appointed by Francis and have not met each other before.

The conclave follows a period of mourning for Pope Francis, whose legacy includes opening the Church to dialogue on issues like women's ordination and LGBTQ outreach. The choice of the new pope may spur discussions on whether to continue Francis's vision or steer towards traditionalism, as highlighted by German Cardinal Walter Kasper.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025