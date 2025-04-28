Left Menu

JKPCC President Clarifies Comments on India-Pakistan Talks Amid Pahalgam Attack Condemnation

Tariq Hameed Karra, JKPCC President, denies advocating India-Pakistan talks following misinterpretation of his statements. He expresses Congress support for government decisions, condemns Pahalgam attack, and aligns with Rahul Gandhi's stance. State leaders and officials unify in condemning the terror attack and affirm solidarity with victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:30 IST
JKPCC Chief Tariq Hameed Karra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to clarify earlier statements that sparked controversy, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra denied advocating for talks between India and Pakistan. While addressing the media on Monday, Karra condemned the recent Pahalgam attack in which 26 people lost their lives, and affirmed the Congress party's alignment with government efforts.

'We have condemned it in the strongest possible words,' Karra stated, aligning with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's views. When prompted about his stance on negotiations with Pakistan, he categorically denied any support for such discussions, emphasizing that his remarks were misinterpreted.

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly echoed a similar sentiment by adopting a resolution condemning the April 22 terror attack. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution, stressing its significance as an affront to the principles of 'Kashmiriyat' and unity. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ruled out seeking statehood demands in light of the attack while affirming his continued support for the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

