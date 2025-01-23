Left Menu

Bank of India Taps Infrastructure Bonds for Major Fundraising

The Bank of India plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through infrastructure bonds, which are expected to be issued in Q4 FY25. These bonds are attractive to banks due to exemptions from regulatory reserve requirements, allowing full deployment of funds for lending activities.

Updated: 23-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bank of India (BoI), a state-owned financial institution, announced on Thursday its board's approval to raise Rs 5,000 crore through infrastructure bonds.

Scheduled for the fourth quarter of FY25, the issuance of these long-term infrastructure bonds aligns with a growing trend among lenders, who are increasingly utilizing such financial instruments to generate resources.

Infrastructure bonds offer significant advantages, including exemption from regulatory reserve requirements like the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), enabling banks to deploy all raised funds for lending activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

