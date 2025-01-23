Bank of India Taps Infrastructure Bonds for Major Fundraising

The Bank of India (BoI), a state-owned financial institution, announced on Thursday its board's approval to raise Rs 5,000 crore through infrastructure bonds.

Scheduled for the fourth quarter of FY25, the issuance of these long-term infrastructure bonds aligns with a growing trend among lenders, who are increasingly utilizing such financial instruments to generate resources.

Infrastructure bonds offer significant advantages, including exemption from regulatory reserve requirements like the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), enabling banks to deploy all raised funds for lending activities.

