Sharmila Under House Arrest: A Political Standoff in Andhra Pradesh
YS Sharmila, APCC president, claims she was placed under house arrest by the Andhra Pradesh government. She openly questioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the reasons behind the restriction, asserting it infringes on her constitutional rights and limits her political activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:31 IST
YS Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, alleged that she was unexpectedly placed under house arrest on Wednesday by the state government.
Sharmila, speaking from her confinement in Vijayawada, demanded an explanation from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, voicing her confusion and seeking clarity on the reasons behind this governmental action.
She further questioned whether her efforts to continue her political work were the cause of her arrest and criticized the move as an infringement on her constitutional rights.
