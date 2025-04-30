Faith and Frustration: The Rural Romanian Exodus

In the heart of Romania's countryside, aging villagers express deepening concerns over diminishing opportunities for their youth. Despite an impending presidential election, many, like 83-year-old Zoica Roth, remain skeptical about any potential for positive change.

Roth, a resident of Saschiz, often finds herself without her children who reside abroad due to the lack of local jobs. Her sentiments resonate across rural areas, where disillusionment has led to a rise in support for far-right figures such as Calin Georgescu. His emphasis on nationalism and a return to traditional values found favor among those feeling left behind.

Rural Romania remains starkly divided over political futures, with faith in the Orthodox Church offering one of the few remaining comforts. While some hope for unification through shared beliefs, political divisions and economic hardship continue to challenge the landscape.

